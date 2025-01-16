Repubblika: Pilatus ruling marked by ‘significant contradiction’

Civil society NGO Repubblika have slammed a recent court ruling in which a Court found insufficient evidence was tabled for prosecution to be ordered against Pilatus Bank officials.

“We can never agree with a ruling that allows the Police Commissioner to disobey the order of another magistrate,” Repubblika’s Robert Aquilina said on Thursday.

The NGO was reacting to Magistrate Nadine Lia’s decision to turn down a request for Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa be ordered to institute criminal action against top Pilatus Bank officials.

Repubblika had initiated challenge proceedings in 2022, requesting the courts to order that Pilatus Bank officials be prosecuted by the Police Commissioner following the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry which found evidence of crimes including money laundering.

Aquilina said the NGO will be appealing the decision.

He criticised what he claimed was a “significant contradiction in the ruling”.

“On one hand, it is being said that we did not present evidence ... on the other hand, a criminal investigation was ordered into how the evidence reached me,” he said. “Now I know the Commissioner has this order. He can summon me whenever he wishes, because he will not get a single word... or a single piece of information from me. In fact, I can say that in the last couple of days, new sources have emerged.”

Robert Aquilina also slammed the sentence for being riddled with “legal errors and unprecise details.”

He also warned the Prime Minister Robert Abela that it is clear that there is an attempt at frame-ups and persecutions, and “if he dares to do this […] he will face our resistance.”

“More than anyone, he knows that we are capable of this because, if it weren’t for us, he would not be Prime Minister. We will not hesitate to repeat with him what we did with Joseph Muscat,” Aquilina warned Abela.

He concluded by thanking lawyer Jason Azzopardi for his “invaluable legal assistance” and the Repubblika committee for placing their trust in him.