Metsola receives Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at European Parliament

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola a received the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the European Parliament.

The meeting took place in the immediate hours after the announcement that a deal was sealed for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the release of hostages.

In her reaction on Wednesday, Metsola said announcement on a ceasefire was “the breakthrough the world has waited for and that so many have needed.”

Metsola said that she is grateful for PM Mustafa’s insight and kind words.

They focused on the ceasefire and the release of hostages as well as the future of Gaza, with both sides expressing their hope that the deal will hold up and that rebuilding Gaza could start.

“Our immediate priority must be on ensuring that the agreement holds and that its aims are

met: stopping the conflict, getting aid in, getting hostages back to their families. That must become the stepping stone to lasting stability, peace, re-building, and getting services back up and running. The day after must bring new hope. We will get there,” she stated.

Metsola reiterated the “EU's firm commitment for a comprehensive and lasting peace,” based on the two-state solution as well as the EU’s readiness to help address the most pressing needs of the Palestinian population, in particular with regards to humanitarian aid.

Other topics discussed related to the Palestinian reform agenda, EU financial support to the Palestinian people, and increased cooperation with the European Parliament. Last week, President Metsola met with the President of Egypt Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and Egyptian authorities in Cairo to assure that Europe is ready to contribute to promoting dialogue and peace in the Middle East.