Government's Budget 2025 marketing campaign cost €280,000

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that government used its social media channels, as well as newspapers, television, and radio to advertise services explaining budget measures

matthew_farrugia
21 January 2025, 4:22pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Denying the expenditure was used for “propoganda” as Caruana Cilia suggested, Abela described the spend as “an information campaign”

Government has spent €280,047 on its Budget 2025 marketing campaign.

Responding to a parliamentary question by PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia, Prime Minister Robert Abela tabled the figure on Monday.

Denying the expenditure was used for “propoganda” as Caruana Cilia suggested, Abela described the spend as “an information campaign.”

Abela explained that government used the funds to launch budget.gov.mt, as well as freephone 153. This, he explained, was launched a day after budget day, and was aimed at answering questions on how the budget initiatives would impact individuals.

“Naturally, these services need to be advertised so that the public is informed as to where one can access this information,” Abela said.

He said that government used its social media channels, as well as newspapers, television, and radio to advertise the services.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
