Xewkija council puts temporary stop to construction work during exam season

The Xewkija local council has stopped issuing excavation, demolition and construction permits near the University of Malta campus for a temporary period to allow minimum disruption for students sitting for exams.

Announcing the move on Facebook, Xewkija mayor Simona Refalo said she understands the pressures exams bring on students.

“This is why, as Mayor, I supported the decision that during exam periods, no excavation works or other disruptive works should take place near the University of Malta Centre in Xewkija. This is a site where hundreds of students sit for their exams daily!” Refalo, a law student herself, said.

MaltaToday is informed no work permit has been issued by the council between 20 January and 7 February Triq il-Ġidi, Tal-Barmil housing estate area and Mġarr Road.

“If for any reason someone is carrying out unauthorised works, they should immediately notify the Xewkija Local Council,” the mayor said on Facebook.