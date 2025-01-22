Birżebbuġa promenade to get €12 million facelift

Government has announced the launch of the Birżebbuġa Promenade Regeneration Project aimed at revitalising 1.5km of the locality’s waterfront.

The project, which will be managed by the Public Works Department, aims to enhance the area with modern infrastructure and recreational spaces.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, government said that designs for the project were finalised with input from university students from the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta. The plan includes the creation and regeneration of five open spaces, upgrades to existing gardens and play areas, and the construction of an underground public car park.

The project is also said to introduce new pedestrian zones and a dedicated cycling lane.

Speaking during his visit to Birżebbuġa, Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the significance of this project as part of the government’s broader efforts to invest in community well-being.

He acknowledged the historical challenges faced by the locality, which has borne the burden of industrial growth over the years. He pointed to actions taken by the current administration, such as the closure of the 31 March fuel storage facility, which significantly reduced emissions and heavy vehicle traffic in the area, as examples of the government’s dedication to improving residents’ quality of life.

Abela also underscored the importance of maintaining Malta’s economic strength to fund projects like this.

Public works minister Chris Bonett also addressed the project’s significance, linking it to other recent urban initiatives, such as the Buġibba Square and Msida Creek developments.

Bonett emphasised that the regeneration of Birżebbuġa Promenade aligns with the government’s vision of creating public spaces that enhance family life.

Parliamentary secretary for public works Omar Farrugia echoed these sentiments, stating that the project is a response to the sacrifices the people of Birżebbuġa have made in the past.