Ramona Attard officially co-opted into parliament

Ramona Attard has been officially co-opted into parliament on Wednesday.

She has filled the parliamentary seat vacated by Randolph de Battista, who resigned after being appointed ambassador in Geneva.

In a short speech shortly after being co-opted, Attard said that she is honoured to hold the post, as she promised to act responsibly while occupying the seat as she had always done.

From 2020 until last year, she served as the Labour Party’s president, when she announced that she wouldn’t run for the post again.

She had also been a journalist with ONE TV, the party station between 2010 and 2020.

Attard lives in Siġġiewi and has never contested a general election. It remains to be seen which districts she will contest on in the next electoral appointment.