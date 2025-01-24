Need to visit a doctor? Use these services

Patients that need to visit a family doctor can book an appointment for free at a private hospital while the Medical Association of Malta pursues industrial action in government clinics.

This measure is being taken by the government to ensure that essential health services in the community can be provided while protecting services at Mater Dei Hospital.

Anyone who needs to visit a family doctor and lives near the Gżira Health Centre can call 99889223 to make use of a a limited family doctor service at Capua Hospital in Sliema.

Those who live near the Bormla and Kirkop health cantres can call 99889223 to visit a family doctor at St James Hospital.

People living near the Birkirkara Health Centre can call 79491500 to visit a family doctor at Da Vinci Hospital.

Meanwhile, people who live near the Qormi Health Centre can call 77482480 to visit a family doctor at St Thomas Hospital.

This service will be available from 8am to 2pm.

Nurses will continue to provide services at the health centres. POC Clinic services will also continue as usual.