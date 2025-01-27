Repubblika calls for increased scrutiny on all MPs' assets, especially ministers'

Repubblika has raised serious concerns over government’s recent decisions to withhold declarations of ministers’ assets and interests, calling for transparency and increased scrutiny on all MPs.

In an open letter addressed to the Secretary to the Cabinet, the NGO criticised the discontinuation of the established practice of providing ministers’ declaration of assets to Parliament.

The NGO expressed further alarm at remarks made by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday, proposing to abolish specific ministerial declarations and align them with those required of Members of Parliament (MPs).

Repubblika described the proposal as misleading, noting that ministers’ roles demand stricter scrutiny due to their extensive responsibilities and influence.

The NGO clarified that it does not oppose increasing oversight on all MPs’, and added that the oversight of public funds and policymaking by ministers requires stricter transparency measures compared to MPs.

Repubblika warned against reforms that reduce existing transparency measures, emphasising the importance of asset declarations as tools for accountability.

The NGO outlined specific recommendations to address the issue, including the immediate publication of updated asset and interest declarations for all ministers It also called for a public consultation process to strengthen transparency measures in public administration.

Repubblika condemns Abela's "misinformation campaign" on magisterial inquiries reform

In a separate statement, Repubblika condemned the “misinformation and disinformation campaign” that Robert Abela is leading with regards to reforming magisterial inquiries.

Quoting Abela’s call for “a holistic reform,” the NGO said that this cannot happen without prior public consultation. “Instead of engaging transparently, the government appears to exploit this reform to diminish citizens’ rights to request inquiries while embedding unrelated changes to mask these regressive measures.”

Repubblika also insisted any prosecutions that Abela deemed illegitimate is the responsibility of the Attorney General, not the courts, and that if Abela questions those prosecutions, he is “undermining the independence of the prosecutorial system.”

They also blasted Abela’s claim that the €11 million spent on the Vitals inquiry could have funded a new school is a shallow argument, reminding that the scandal that the inquiry investigated wasted €400 million euros. “Prioritising cost savings over fighting corruption fosters a society where the powerful exploit public resources with impunity.”

Repubblika further highlighted statements made by Abela regarding Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, where he had stated that he is convinced of their innocence. “Your comments risk prejudicing ongoing trials and exerting undue influence on the judiciary.”