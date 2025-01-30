Ministry launches 14 projects under Vjal Kulħadd initiative

Transport Minister Chris Bonett has launched a series of community projects under the Vjal Kulħadd initiative, with an investment of €10 million.

The projects will create new public spaces across several localities in Malta.

During the launch event, attended by local councils and NGOs, details were provided on 14 projects selected for the first phase. Infrastructure Malta will implement them this year. The initiative aims to promote an active lifestyle through pedestrian zones, cycling lanes, and green spaces while addressing infrastructure challenges such as flooding and road safety.

“This initiative reflects the government’s vision to prioritise people in the country’s infrastructure,” Bonett said. He highlighted that, along with major projects like the Msida Creek development, new public spaces will be made available to communities. He added that some projects will be completed in the coming weeks, encouraging alternative transport methods for healthier and more people-friendly urban centres.

“The concept of Vjal Kulħadd has successfully united government entities, local councils, and NGOs with a clear goal—creating community-focused urban centres in a short time,” Bonett said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli thanked local councils for their participation, emphasising the importance of such government schemes.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Steve Ellul stated that the projects aim for completion by the end of 2026, transforming over 100 square kilometres of alternative roadways. He noted strong interest in the initiative, with 40 applications from local councils and environmental NGOs. Alongside the 14 projects in the first phase, 10 additional projects are under evaluation for the second phase.