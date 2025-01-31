PN proposes full year of paid leave for new parents

The Nationalist Party is proposing a full year of paid leave between maternity and parental leave to provide flexibility for families.

In a series of 10 proposals for work-life balance, the PN is suggesting expanded parental leave and government-paid leave for all workers, including the self-employed.

The PN’s plan includes increasing paternity leave from 10 to 15 days and maternity leave from 18 to 24 weeks. The party is also proposing extending parental leave from eight to 28 weeks, equally divided between both parents and non-transferable to promote shared responsibility.

Parental, paternity and additional maternity leave will be funded by the government for all workers, under the PN’s proposed reform. In the case of parental leave, payment will be up to the level of the average salary.

Meanwhile, self-employed workers would be granted the same rights as employed workers. The government will cover these costs to reduce the financial burden on employers and businesses.

The PN is also proposing added support for childcare and remote working, including financial assistance for parents who choose to stay at home with their children during the second year after birth, equivalent to the government subsidies for childcare centres.

The party further suggested tax credits for private companies with remote working models.

“These reforms are not just about individual families but about Malta’s long-term stability and progress,” the party said in a statement.