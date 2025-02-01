Ombudsman prison report reactions: Minister should resign, journalists and MPs given access to inmates

The Ombudsman report regarding the prison administration during Alex Dalli's tenure as Director of Prisons has sparked significant reactions from civil society and various political parties.

MaltaToday and its sister publication, Illum, played a role in uncovering the allegations of abuse at the Corradino Correctional Facility under Dalli's leadership. Following these revelations, Dalli initiated defamation lawsuits against both newspapers; however, the courts ruled that they were not liable for defamation.

Repubblika calls for Minister Camilleri to resign

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri must resign, and former director of prisons Alex Dalli must be dismissed from any public function, Repubblika said on Saturday.

“Byron Camilleri should resign. Alexander Dalli should be dismissed from any public function and the police should investigate immediately what criminal actions were carried out by government officials when they maliciously ,in violation of their duties, oppressed the prisoners entrusted with their responsibility,” Repubblika said.

The group was reacting to the Ombudsman's report, published on Friday, that revealed widespread abuse, bullying, and fear within the prison during Alex Dalli's administration. The investigation found evidence of racism, mistreatment, and humiliating practices that failed to respect prisoners' dignity.

Repubblika acknowledged that it is not the Ombudsman’s duty to determine who should bear the political responsibility for the “systematically bad administration of the prison” but added political responsibility must be shouldered.

ADPD calls for legal action against Dalli and officials involved

Meanwhile, ADPD expressed disgust over the facts established by the Ombudsman and called on the police to investigate the public officials involved.

“What is Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà waiting for? Is the Ombudsman’s report not enough? Is he waiting for someone to ask for a magisterial inquiry, or for Robert Abela to change the law so that he definitely does nothing?” ADPD leader Sandra Gauci said.

“If we were in a truly civilized country, Colonel Alex Dalli would have been court-martialled, and dismissed from the army with dishonor,” ADPD General Secretary Ralph Cassar said.

He noted that not even the increase of suicides in prison during Dalli’s time was considered cause for immediate action.

Momentum calls for access to journalists, MPs

In another reaction, Momentum said journalists and MPs must be allowed access to the Corradino Correctional Facility.

"The Ombudsman report clearly states that intimidation, systemic maladministration, and degrading treatment of prisoners were the order of the day under the tenure of Alex Dalli. This behaviour, which goes against the basic tenets of human decency, is unacceptable," Momentum committee member Matthew Agius said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The report emphasised the critical role that press and news media could play in preventing or mitigating problematic situations within correctional facilities.

“Many of the unpleasant situations which occurred in the period under examination could have been averted or at least attenuated had the press and the news media had the 'right' to inspect the CCF,” Agius said.

He said that similar to situations in other countries, members of parliament should have the right to make unannounced visits to prison during the year. “This measure could serve as an effective deterrent against the recurrence of inhumane treatment within the prison system,” Agius added.