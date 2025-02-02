Abela insists controversial magisterial inquiry reform takes away no rights

Prime Minister Robert Abela is insisting that the proposed reform aiming to amend how ordinary citizens request magisterial inquiries does not take away any rights.

Abela was speaking during a political event a few days after government announced the details of the planned amendments. Under the proposed rules, ordinary citizens will have to file a police report first and only after six months can the person ask the Criminal Court to examine at what stage the police investigation has arrived.

The planned amendment is mired in controversy as it is seen as a knee-jerk reaction to multiple inquiry requests filed by Jason Azzopardi. The fact that it was given top priority and was tabled just a month after Abela announced government's intention to introduce the amendment has also raised eyebrows.The reform also bundles together other changes, such as giving victims of crime or relatives the right to request an update on the progress of a magisterial inquiry that concerns them after a lapse of six months.

READ ALSO: Inquiry reform forces citizens to file police report first

On Sunday, Abela emphasised the less controversial aspects of the reform, while he blasted “the extremists” who, according to him, want to see innocent people arraigned. “Their only interest isn’t justice, it’s seeing people arraigned, even if they know they’re innocent.”