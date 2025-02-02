Abela insists controversial magisterial inquiry reform takes away no rights
On Sunday, the Prime Minister emphasised the less controversial aspects of the reform, while blasting those whose 'only interest isn’t justice, it’s seeing people arraigned, even if they know they’re innocent'
Prime Minister Robert Abela is insisting that the proposed reform aiming to amend how ordinary citizens request magisterial inquiries does not take away any rights.
Abela was speaking during a political event a few days after government announced the details of the planned amendments. Under the proposed rules, ordinary citizens will have to file a police report first and only after six months can the person ask the Criminal Court to examine at what stage the police investigation has arrived.
The planned amendment is mired in controversy as it is seen as a knee-jerk reaction to multiple inquiry requests filed by Jason Azzopardi. The fact that it was given top priority and was tabled just a month after Abela announced government's intention to introduce the amendment has also raised eyebrows.The reform also bundles together other changes, such as giving victims of crime or relatives the right to request an update on the progress of a magisterial inquiry that concerns them after a lapse of six months.
On Sunday, Abela emphasised the less controversial aspects of the reform, while he blasted “the extremists” who, according to him, want to see innocent people arraigned. “Their only interest isn’t justice, it’s seeing people arraigned, even if they know they’re innocent.”
The Prime Minister doubled down on this rhetoric, when he referenced those “whose integrity cannot be questioned,” although this time, he refrained from naming people who are currently subject to court proceedings.
Abela also found the time to criticise the Vitals inquiry once again, as he slammed the €11 million expenditure behind the inquiry investigating alleged wrongdoing in a multi-million euro public-private partnership. He also criticised the court experts involved in the inquiry, who are currently refusing to testify in court about the inquiry's conclusions.
These instances, Abela added, would also be addressed through the planned reform.
He further blasted the Nationalist Party for its “envy” that he insists characterises their politics. “The poster boy (perċimes) of that politics has returned to Malta,” Abela said referencing former PN leader Simon Busuttil.
Abela also spoke of other recent developments, such as a recently announced increase in fees for containers subject to the BCRS scheme. “We will not allow price hikes,” he stated, calling for a more efficient service.
He further referenced a newly-promised face lift for the Birżebbuġa promenade, calling it an example of “fixing others’ mistakes” in the locality and the south of Malta.