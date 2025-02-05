Omar Farrugia questions whether BCRS is meeting public expectations

Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works Omar Farrugia has raised concerns over the efficiency and economic viability of Malta’s Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS), following a recent increase in fees imposed on beverage producers and importers.

Speaking in Parliament, Farrugia acknowledged the scheme’s success in achieving environmental targets, noting that in 2023, approximately 230 million plastic containers were collected, representing 84% of all beverage containers on the market. Malta remains on track to reach the EU-mandated 90% recycling target by 2026.

However, he questioned whether the service provided under BCRS was meeting public expectations. Citing complaints from the public, Farrugia highlighted recurring issues with the scheme’s operation, including malfunctioning machines, insufficient collection points, poor machine maintenance, and slow processing times. He stressed that while the environmental benefits of BCRS are evident, its financial model appears unsustainable.

READ ALSO: Company behind BCRS sees €1.3 million loss in 2023, open to price hikes

Farrugia expressed concern over the recent increase in administration fees by the scheme’s private operator, warning that these costs could eventually be passed on to consumers. He called for a review of the system’s efficiency to ensure that the burden of sustainability does not unfairly fall on the public.

Beyond BCRS, Farrugia outlined the government’s broader sustainability initiatives, including single-use plastic policies, national organic waste collection, and investment in waste management facilities. He also pointed to incentive schemes for home water filtration systems as part of efforts to promote sustainable consumption.

He dismissed Opposition claims that the government had introduced new taxes, arguing government remains committed to consumer welfare and incentivising sustainability rather than imposing additional financial burdens on citizens.