Parliament approves Siġġiewi land transfer to build electricity distribution centre

Parliament has unanimously approved the transfer of land in Siġġiewi to Enemalta for the construction of a new electricity distribution centre under a 65-year lease.

The 1,800m² plot in Il-Qasam iċ-Ċkejken on Triq San Niklaw will see the construction of a facility that aims to strengthen the country’s electricity infrastructure.

In a statement, lands minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, said that the land transfer shows that government is committed to using public land for public benefit. “Utilising government land to strengthen our country’s infrastructure is a priority in land management,” he said.

Meanwhile, energy minister Miriam Dalli, stated that the project aligns with the government’s strategy for sustainable energy solutions. “We are investing in a modern and flexible system that ensures a more efficient and reliable energy supply,” she explained.

The new Siġġiewi distribution centre is expected to play a central role in improving electricity services in Siġġiewi and surrounding localities, including Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Ħal Qormi, iż-Żurrieq, il-Qrendi, and Mqabba.

The facility is also said to alleviate pressure on existing distribution centres in Ħal Kirkop, Ħal Far, Mosta, and Marsa, contributing to a more resilient national grid.