Floriana’s seven gardens in for themed revamp

The government has launched a tender for professional services to transform seven gardens and green spaces in Floriana into themed gardens.

Project milestones outlined in the tender include restoration works at Saint Philip Lower Garden and its Butterfly House and railway tunnel, the development of a visitor interpretation centre for the Malta Botanic Garden, and restoration works at the Sa Maison and Milorda Gardens.

This network of botanic gardens will be recognised as the national botanical garden of the Maltese islands, focusing on conserving rare, endangered, sub-endemic, and endemic species. The project aims to encourage the local community to engage with and protect the region’s flora while providing an attractive space for relaxation and learning.

The gardens will also highlight the area’s rich cultural and historical heritage and serve as a key tourist attraction within the Valletta and Floriana conurbation.

The contractor will also be responsible for obtaining the necessary permits from authorities such as the Planning Authority, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, and the Building and Construction Authority. High-quality artistic impressions, including three-dimensional models of the gardens, will be required for publicity and media purposes.

The seven gardens