Bugibba main square to get €10 million overhaul

Bugibba’s main square is set for a €10 million overhaul with works set to be completed by the summer of 2026.

The undertaking is a joint project between the Malta Tourism Authority and Infrastructure Malta.

Works on the project started today with Transport Minister Chris Bonett saying that the last infrastructural intervention in this area happened more than 20 years ago.

“Government’s vision is to regenerate and improve public open spaces, give them a new lease of life and make them attractive for the Maltese, Gozitans and tourists,” Bonett said on Thursday.

He noted that only metres away from Bugibba’s main square, Infrastructure Malta was in the last phases of completing works on a breakwater and new ferry landing. He said these projects were intended to improve the quality of life.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Steve Ellul said the project will not only lead to a completely new look for the pjazza but will also improve underground utility services. He said roads leading to the pjazza will also be regenerated.

Ellul said IM was coordinating with the tourism authorities to ensure the least possible impact on visitors to the square.