Bernard Grech warns against 'vote experimentation' after survey results

Grech made this statement following the publication of MaltaToday’s voting intention survey which saw new political party Momentum holding 4% of the vote. The survey also confirms the electorate’s lack of trust in Grech, while there are more people who neither trust Grech nor the Prime Minister than those who trust the PN leader.

Speaking during a political activity in Marsaskala, Grech referenced the PN’s proposals to address the rising cost of living, stating that within the first year of a PN government led by him, his government would fight tooth and nail against the rising cost of living.

He told supporters that any vote that doesn’t go to the PN would either lead to a government that doesn’t listen to the public’s problems or “governance which isn’t strong.”

Grech blasted government’s attempt to rapidly pass magisterial reforms that will restrict citizens’ right to request a magisterial inquiry, calling it a law that protects government instead of the public.

Addressing the 2024 election result which humbled the PL, Grech said that government learned no lesson, adding that it is still concerned with holding power and staying on the side of the corrupt.

“First he controlled the Police Commissioner, then he controlled the Attorney General. Then when he saw that the courts are investigating, he began investigating the courts.”

He referenced the PN’s success in going to the courts to annul the fraudulent Vitals concession.

Pointing to the fact that the PL lost its supermajority since last year’s election, Grech said that it is up to every individual to join the PN in its goal to offer solutions to Malta’s problems.