Police Complaints Board probing ‘insinuations’ in Christian Borg perjury case

The Police Commissioner has asked for an investigation into unspecified “insinuations” linked to the Christian Borg perjury case, MaltaToday has been told.

Borg was acquitted this week after the police failed to produce the single-most important piece of evidence – a transcript of his testimony that was under scrutiny.

The presiding magistrate ruled that as a result of this omission, the police failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt and acquitted Borg.

MaltaToday asked Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà whether the police force would be taking any disciplinary action against prosecuting inspector Gabriel Micallef and whether the force would request a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

“Whilst the police gave notice of appeal, the Commissioner of Police has requested the independent Police Complaints Board to look into insinuations made,” a spokesperson for the Police Commissioner replied.

The police force did not specify what the ‘insinuations’ were, who the subject of these claims is and by whom were they were made.

When contacted, Inspector Micallef said he cannot comment about the case. "As much as I would like to explain myself, I am precluded from talking to the media," he replied.

The Opposition criticised the prosecution’s handling of the case and NGO Repubblika insisted this was a case of “collusion” to ensure that “the case against the Prime Minister’s friend” is dropped.

Borg had been charged with lying under oath when testifying in a civil case back in 2021. It was the magistrate presiding that case, who filed a formal police report requesting that Borg be charged with perjury.

A transcript of Borg’s testimony could have easily been obtained from the court registry, something that only took Opposition MP Karol Aquilina a 12-minute job. The authenticated transcript, which Aquilina disseminated to the media on Wednesday, shows how Borg had lied on the witness stand about his knowledge of a St Julian’s address where his father lives.

Inspector Gabriel Micallef, who prosecuted the perjury case, has a colourful past of his own within the police force. He had been suspended twice and reinstated every time.

Who is Inspector Gabriel Micallef?

In November 2014, Micallef was involved in an attempt by the police to cover up certain aspects of a shooting incident involving Paul Sheehan, the driver of then home affairs minister Emanuel Mallia. Micallef’s sister was Sheehan’s partner.

Sheehan had shot at the vehicle of a certain Stephen Smith in Gzira after the latter drove off despite clipping the side mirror of the ministerial vehicle. The minister was not in the car at the time. Sheehan gave chase and Smith’s car was eventually intercepted on Regional Road.

Micallef, an inspector in the police Drugs Squad, was off duty at the time but went to the scene of the crime just the same.

Micallef moved Smith’s bullet punctured car onto a low-loader before the duty magistrate carrying out the inquiry had arrived on the scene. He was not authorised to move the vehicle, which was tantamount to tampering with evidence. Micallef had also approached two civilian witnesses asking them to give him mobile phone footage of the incident.

Micallef had been interrogated and suspended from police duties for two days. He was reinstated and no charges were ever filed against him.

In November 2017, Micallef was dismissed from the police force after letting a man, who had just been sentenced to jail, walk out of court and go to prison by bus. This was in breach of procedure since people handed down a jail term are escorted to prison by the police. Micallef was, however, reinstated back in the police force sometime in 2018.

Who is Christian Borg?

Christian Borg, a car dealer and owner of No Deposit Cars, first gained national attention in 2022 when he was among four men charged over a botched kidnapping. Borg and his associates had allegedly threatened to torture their victim and rape his sister. The accused pleaded not guilty and the case is ongoing.

However, Borg and his associates were charged in a separate case with tax evasion and money laundering. A court had heard that his construction and rental car companies had claimed VAT refunds on invoices, issued at a time when the issuing person had in fact been behind bars.

In 2018, when he was a backbench MP, Prime Minister Robert Abela netted €45,000 from a property deal with Borg. When Abela was elected Labour leader in 2020, Borg toasted this success, describing the Prime Minister as his legal consultant.

