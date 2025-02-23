Byron Camilleri offers resignation after 200kg drug heist at AFM barracks

A few weeks ago, Camilleri said he was informed by the Permanent Secretary that there was a request from the Court Agency to store drugs seized at the Freeport in a facility belonging to the Home Affairs ministry due to an industrial dispute and the possibility of related directives at the Freeport.

The drugs in question were seized in June 2024 and had not been destroyed, as is normally done.

"The Permanent Secretary informed me that she would be discussing this matter with the Brigadier of the Armed Forces of Malta. After that, I was not updated further on the outcome of the discussion or any conclusions reached," Camilleri said.

Camilleri explained that on Sunday, the Police Commissioner informed him that a robbery had taken place from the container holding the drugs, which was being stored on military property.

The minister requested an explanation from the Brigadier, who told him that the container was held in an area covered by cameras and was subject to periodic patrols.

"I was informed that those on duty did not report any suspicious activity, but the theft was discovered during a routine inspection. The police were then notified, and they have launched an investigation under the direction of the Inquiring Magistrate," Camilleri explained.

The minister said that he asked his Permanent Secretary to suspend the Brigadier until "certain facts are clearly established."

"At the same time, I communicated with the Prime Minister and offered my resignation," Camilleri announced. MaltaToday has asked the Office of the Prime Minister whether his resignation was accepted.

Police give details of robbery

Later on Sunday, the police explained the details of the robbery, which took place at around 3:00am on Sunday in the AFM's Safi barracks.

When police arrived on-site, they found the container's sigil broken, adding that around 200kg of cannabis was missing.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.

Camilleri once again facing resignation

Calls for Camilleri's resignation have only just recently died out. At the start of the year, a damning Ombudsman report shed light on the horrific state of the Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF) when it was headed by Alex Dalli.

The report flagged a dysfunctional prison management, the degrading treatment of prisoners, racism, and the use of intimidation as an operational tool.

Throughout the years, stories of Dalli’s cruelty were slowly emerging, but Camilleri continued to defend him. When asked whether he should shoulder political responsibility for defending Dalli, he insisted that he had taken the necessary steps in 2021.

Camilleri was referring to Dalli's removal as prison head. Dalli was subsequently awarded a job with a €103,000 pay package.