Robert Abela defends Byron Camilleri, won't accept resignation

Prime Minister Robert Abela will not accept Byron Camilleri’s resignation following a 200kg drug robbery at the AFM’s Safi barracks.

Abela was fielding journalists’ questions following Sunday’s shocking news which led to Camilleri offering his resignation.

Abela told the media that he will not be accepting Camilleri’s resignation as he stated that, “Byron is known for his seriousness, integrity, and the professional manner by which he works.”

He noted that Camilleri did not have any say in how the container was being held, nor did he have a say on the fact that the seized drugs were not destroyed.

The Prime Minister said that he will be appointing an administrative inquiry, which will run in parallel to the ongoing police investigation and magisterial inquiry. He said that the terms of references will be announced later, along with the members of the inquiring board.

Referencing the ongoing inquiries and investigations, Abela told the media that he should not comment much about the case, as this would prejudice investigations.

Abela further defended Camilleri, as he noted that in the five years since Camilleri held the home affairs portfolio “we’ve had great success.”

When asked whether he is worried about the state of the AFM, Abela said he is grateful for their services, adding that they have also brought about great success, particularly when it comes to illegal immigration.

Abela has lost moral authority - PN

Reacting to Abela's statement, the Nationalist Party condemned his refusal to accept the resignation, adding that this confirms Abela’s weakness as a leader and his lack of moral authority to take necessary action.

The PN expressed outrage that such a massive quantity of drugs, which should have been secured as evidence in a criminal case, has instead ended up in the hands of criminals.

The PN insisted that an administrative inquiry is not enough and demanded answers regarding who owned the stolen drugs, what security failures led to the theft, what their market value was, which criminal case was linked to the drugs, and what concrete steps will be taken now that key evidence has disappeared.

The party once again called for Camilleri's resignation, arguing that his position is untenable, along with that of his Permanent Secretary.

PN leader Bernard Grech has called for an urgent parliamentary session to discuss the robbery.