Carnival in Nadur and Rabat kicks off tonight

The streets of Nadur are set to come alive tonight as the Nadur Carnival bursts onto the scene, bringing with it a storm of creativity, chaos, and fun.

Nadur’s spontaneous Carnival is unlike any other. There’s no official committee, no pre-planned schedule, just wild energy that transforms the village into a thrilling spectacle of masked creatures, grotesque costumes, and electrifying performances.

From the moment the sun dips below the horizon, the streets will be filled with the sights and sounds of hundreds of participants, many dressed in elaborate, often darkly humorous costumes.

The Carnival’s unpredictability and openness have earned it a reputation as the “Spontaneous Carnival” or even the “Grotesque Carnival,” and for good reason.

Taking place from tonight up to 4 March, the event may not be formally organised, but the Ministry for Gozo and the Local Council are working together to ensure the large crowds are safely managed.

Gozo’s 2025 Carnival beyond Nadur’s spontaneity

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri announced an exciting schedule for the regional carnival, which will take place in the island’s capital, Victoria, from today to Tuesday 4 March.

The carnival will feature a wide range of events, including parades and dances, over the four-day celebration. The festivities will culminate on Monday with various celebrations across Gozo’s villages, where the community will come together for an unforgettable cultural experience.

Camilleri said that over 1,000 participants would be involved in the carnival, showcasing their talents in 12 different categories, including four bands, large masks, and carnival floats.

“The Gozo Carnival is not just about celebrating creativity and tradition, but it also provides a strong boost to tourism and local businesses,” Camilleri said during a visit to the rehearsals last week.

The carnival will kick off with a parade along Republic Street, where the public will be treated to a colourful display of music, costumes, and entertainment. Throughout the celebration, a variety of activities will take place across Gozo, with different localities hosting their own special events.

Special Malta Public Transport services for Nadur Carnival 2025

Malta Public Transport has announced special services to facilitate travel for those attending the Nadur Carnival.

On Friday, a direct service between Victoria and Nadur will run every 30 minutes from 20:00 to 00:00 hrs. In addition, a shuttle service will operate between Mgarr Ferry and Nadur in alignment with each scheduled ferry crossing, including extra sailings, from 19:00 to 00:00 hrs. After the carnival festivities, special services will depart from Nadur at 01:00 hrs, covering various localities across Gozo.

Saturday will see an increase in service frequency, with the direct Victoria-Nadur link running every 15 minutes from 20:00 to 00:00 hrs.

The shuttle service from Mgarr Ferry will follow the same schedule as Friday. Special services from Nadur will depart at 01:00 hrs and 02:30 hrs for passengers wishing to return home.

On Sunday, the direct service between Victoria and Nadur will run every 30 minutes from 20:00 to 23:00 hrs, with special services departing from Nadur to all localities at 00:00 hrs.

In a bid to encourage sustainable travel, all personalised Tallinja Card holders can travel free of charge on Day, Night, and Special Services during the carnival. For those without a Tallinja Card, cash tickets are available at €3 per trip from the bus ticket machine, while Tallinja Direct route fares are €3.00 for cash payments on board or €1.50 with a personalised Tallinja Card.

For more information and detailed schedules, passengers are encouraged to visit Malta Public Transport’s official website.