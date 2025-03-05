MCAST directives to remain suspended as agreement talks reach advanced stage

The Malta Union of Teachers has confirmed directives at MCAST will remain suspended as negotiations for a new collective agreement continue to progress.

“Negotiations on the new MCAST collective agreement are at a very advanced stage, and we hope to reach an agreement very soon,” MUT President Marco Bonnici told MaltaToday.

The MUT initially suspended directives in February, which had been affecting MCAST educators, with the suspension set to last until the end of that month.

These directives had been introduced as part of industrial actions linked to ongoing discussions over the new collective agreement.

The agreement has been under negotiation for the past two years and nine months.

Bonnici confirmed that the suspension of directives will continue and that union members have been informed of this decision.

The discussions between the MUT and MCAST remain focused on finalising the terms of the agreement, which will set out working conditions and employment terms for MCAST educators.

The collective agreement involves eight grades and includes lecturing grades, student support services grades, student mentors, and directors, LSEs, technicians grades, and senior research officers.

In November 2023, the MUT issued directives for MCAST lecturers but lifted them in January, claiming to have found a way forward. It again issued directives in May but felt secure enough to partially lift the directives in June.

The union declared a fresh trade dispute in September 2024.