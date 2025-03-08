Momentum Party executive meets President Myriam Spiteri Debono

The Momentum Party’s executive met with President Myriam Spiteri Debono at St. Anton’s Palace to discuss issues related to governance, representation, and discrimination in Malta.

During the meeting, the party’s representatives outlined their core principles and objectives, stressing the need for greater inclusivity and fairness in the country’s political and legal framework.

A key point raised during the discussion was the proposal to amend the constitutional article on protection from discrimination to explicitly include age as a factor. The party argued that such an amendment would reinforce equal rights and prevent age-based discrimination in all aspects of society.

The conversation also addressed the need for electoral reform, with the executive advocating for changes that would allow smaller parties greater representation. By broadening political participation, the party emphasised that Malta could achieve a more diverse and representative democracy.

Last January on TVM’s Xtra, the President had stated that Malta’s electoral laws need to make room for small parties or risk having an ever-growing chunk of the electorate become apathetic.

Beyond electoral law, the meeting explored broader issues related to the evolution of Maltese society, as well as the implementation of good governance principles, including transparency and fairness in public administration.

The Momentum Executive was represented by Chair Arnold Cassola, General Secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin, Treasurer Carmel Asciak, and committee members Katya Compagno, Sumaya Ben Saad, and Matthew Agius.