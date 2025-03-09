Bernard Grech urges all Maltese to join PN in Valletta protest

Bernard Grech has called on Maltese citizens to join the Nationalist Party at a protest in Valletta this afternoon against what he described is a “failed government”.

The PN leader said the country needed change.

“You're Maltese like me; whatever your party is, your presence is a message that you love yourself, you're proud of your country and you don't want it to continue to be run in this way… we want to change the direction of this country to give you peace of mind,” Grech said in an interview on NET television on Sunday morning.

The protest will start at 3pm in front of parliament and proceed towards the law courts.

It follows the most controversy involving Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who did not resign despite the theft of 200kg of cannabis resin from the barracks of the Armed Forces.

Grech emphasised that the entire population is suffering from the government's failures in various sectors, including health, education, the environment, traffic, and energy.

He further criticised the government’s approach to international affairs, pointing out Robert Abela’s apparent double-speak on defence spending and Ukraine. “We have a government that speaks against European investment in defence when in Malta, but then says and does the exact opposite in the European Union.”

Grech also highlighted issues of transparency and accountability, pointing out the government's refusal to discuss in parliament the theft of 200kg of drugs from the AFM premises and its reluctance to answer media inquiries.

The PN leader also expressed concern over the government’s decision to plough ahead with the magisterial inquiry reform. “This is a government that is stripping citizens of their right to request a magisterial inquiry and is lost in its attack on the media and the judiciary.”

Grech emphasised the importance of people attending the protest to show that quality of life matters and resist “being kidnapped by this Labour government”.