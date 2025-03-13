Charles Bonello elected as PN’s new secretary general

The Nationalist Party has elected Charles Bonello as its new secretary general during a meeting of the party’s executive committee held this evening. Bonello secured 84% of the votes, with 56 votes in favor, 11 against, and three invalid votes.

Bonello, who currently serves as president of the PN’s college of local councillors and as a local councillor in Fgura, has been active in the party for years.

He previously held key positions under past PN administrations, including serving as private secretary to former prime minister and PN leader Lawrence Gonzi. Bonello also contested the 2017 general election on behalf of the party.

He succeeds Michael Piccinino, who has served as secretary general since July 2021. Piccinino announced his decision to step down last August to focus on contesting the upcoming general election. His candidacy was formally approved by the PN last December.

The PN’s executive committee congratulated Bonello on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Piccinino for his dedication over the past four years.

PN Leader Bernard Grech also extended his best wishes to Bonello, stating that he is confident the newly elected secretary general will build on Piccinino’s foundations. Grech said that, with the support of all PN officials, the party will continue its renewal and strengthening efforts to offer the country the change it needs.