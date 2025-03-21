Environment Ministry set to ban balloon releases to curb litter

The Environment Ministry has launched a public consultation on proposed regulations that would ban the release of plastic confetti and balloons at open-air events.

The proposal forms part of its strategy to combat marine litter, which can be deadly to wildlife.

The new measures, published on Friday, form part of the Single-Use Plastic Products Strategy for Malta (2021-2030) and are open for public feedback until 11 April 2025.

The new rules will prohibit the release of plastic confetti and balloons in open-air spaces, defined as any open space or covered area with at least one open side.

However, biodegradable confetti and confetti made from natural materials such as rice or leaves will still be permitted.

The use of plastic confetti will remain allowed for indoor events, but only for a limited period before a complete ban on its use, distribution, and consumption comes into effect six months later.

Balloon releases will generally be banned, whether biodegradable or not, but an exception will be made if the balloons are weighted enough to prevent them from escaping into the environment.

This exception aims to preserve traditional balloon releases, particularly those carried out by local band clubs during village feasts, provided they adhere to the requirements.

Balloons can be weighted using small objects attached to their strings to prevent them from drifting away. Common balloon weights include metal discs, sandbags, and ribbons.

Offenders will face fines in line with existing penalties for similar infringements, which include a fine of €1,500 for the first conviction and €2,500 for a second or subsequent conviction.

The proposed restrictions on placing plastic confetti on the market will take effect two months after the legal notice is published.

Plastic confetti and balloon releases contribute significantly to environmental pollution. Studies have shown that confetti, often made of microplastics, can contaminate soil and water bodies, posing risks to wildlife. Marine animals and birds frequently mistake plastic fragments for food, leading to ingestion and potential fatalities.

Balloons released into the air often end up in the sea or natural habitats, where they break down into smaller plastic pieces or entangle wildlife. Latex balloons, often marketed as biodegradable, can remain intact in saltwater for over a year, prolonging the risk to marine life.

In 2019, 39 local councils in Malta committed to discontinuing the use of balloons and plastic confetti during public events.