Residents groups, NGOs urge tourism minister to regulate abuse of open spaces

Over a dozen NGOs have urged tourism minister Ian Borg to take real action against the widespread misuse of public spaces by commercial establishments.

In a letter addressed to Borg, they expressed concern over the lack of enforcement to prevent businesses from illegally appropriating public areas across Malta.

The groups highlighted how public spaces are being eaten up by tables, chairs, umbrellas, planters, food displays, street platforms, enclosures, and other structures.

This, they argued, has negatively impacted residents' quality of life and public safety.

They 16 NGOs criticised the weak enforcement system and the minimal fines imposed on businesses committing such violations, which they believe incentivise further encroachments.

This unfair situation, they noted, creates an uneven playing field that disrupts urban conservation efforts. They stressed that businesses should not be allowed to expand into public areas unchecked and called for urban planning that maintains the authenticity of Malta’s cities and towns.

The groups also pointed out inconsistencies in enforcement across different sectors. They argued that if strict compliance is required for tourism accommodations, similar standards should be applied to all commercial activities using public spaces.

They proposed the creation of a public database of permits and a transparent reporting system to enhance accountability.

The open letter was signed by the Marsaskala Residents’ Network, Sliema Residents Association, Residenti Beltin, Residenti tal-Mellieha, San Pawl Residents, Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, Residenti Belt Victoria, Moviment Graffitti, Il-Kollettiv, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Wirt Għawdex, Friends of the Earth Malta, MOVE, ADPD, and Momentum Party.