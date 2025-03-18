Prime Minister condemns 'barbarous' Israeli attack, Cassola calls for Palestine recognition
Following Israel's attack on Gaza that killed 300, Momentum Party leader Arnold Cassola once again urges the recognition of the state of Palestine • Opposition leader Bernard Grech calls for restraint and dialogue
Israel’s most recent attack that killed 300 people in the Gaza Strip has provoked widespread condemnation, among others from Prime Minister Robert Abela.
The attack is the first large strike in the area since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire that was reached two months ago.
In a post on X, Abela condemned “these barbarous attacks.” Here he reiterated Malta’s calls for peace in Gaza and other wartorn areas such as Ukraine.
Intense strikes on Gaza last night leaving more than 300 children, women & men dead. On behalf of the @maltagov I strongly condemn these barbarous attacks. I cannot emphasise enough 🇲🇹’s plight for peace, in Gaza, Ukraine & beyond. - RA— Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) March 18, 2025
Meanwhile, opposition leader Bernard Grech described the attacks as "a tragic step backwards, with innocent lives caught in the crossfire."
The most intense strikes since the ceasefire in Gaza are a tragic step backwards, with innocent lives caught in the crossfire. Violence cannot be the answer. Now, more than ever, restraint and dialogue must prevail. @PNmalta stands for peace and a path towards lasting stability.— Bernard Grech (@bernardgrechmt) March 18, 2025
Grech called for restraint and dialogue, adding that the PN "stands for peace and a path towards lasting stability."
Following the carnage, Momentum Party chairman Arnold Cassola stated that the Israeli prime minister’s continuous attacks are, “disproportionate, brutal and unacceptable.”
Cassola called on the EU to make diplomatic inroads and urged the release of all Israeli and Palestinian hostages held by each side.
“And Malta should immediately recognise the state of Palestine,” he stated.
Last February, despite plans to recognise Palestine, Prime Minister Robert Abela had stated that the “right moment” to do so has not yet arrived.
Israel’s strikes on Tuesday followed weeks of fruitless negotiations aimed at extending the truce. At dawn on Tuesday, it was not clear whether the strikes were a brief attempt to force Hamas to compromise or the start of a new phase of war in which it would try to force Hamas from Gaza, once and for all.