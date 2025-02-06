[WATCH] Malta still waiting for 'right moment' to recognise Palestinian state

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stated that “the right moment” to recognise Palestine as a state has not yet arrived.

Last March, Malta was among four European states that planned to recognise the State of Palestine when the conditions allow for the state to be set up. Malta already recognises the Palestinian right to a state, but this meant that the country would recognise a ‘future’ state.

On Thursday, Abela was asked to comment on US president Donald Trump’s plan to displace the Palestinian population and take control of Gaza to rebuild it into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

Refraining from commenting on Trump’s plans, Abela stated that Malta has always believed in a two-state solution. “Today we believe that the right moment hasn’t arrived yet, but the ideal situation is getting close.”

While referring to the humanitarian aid Malta gave to Palestinians, Abela emphasised that the country will continue to advocate for peace.

When asked what the ideal conditions are to recognise a Palestinian state, Abela would not specify, repeating his belief that the right time is getting closer.

He said that he is optimistically looking at new developments in the Middle East and in Ukraine, where he implied that peace on both fronts is more and more possible.

As things stand, the United States is trying to secure the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza, which would free the remaining hostages in Gaza and end the fighting.

According to the New York Times, negotiators said this has been exceptionally difficult even before Trump announced this idea of displacing Palestinians from their homes.

Hamas immediately rejected this idea on Tuesday, as did Egypt and Jordan. Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said relocating Palestinians would create chaos and tension in the region.