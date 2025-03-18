PN condemns Robert Abela’s secrecy over failure to publish ministers’ assets declarations

The Prime Minister must publish his assets declaration and that of his ministers immediately, the Nationalist Party said on Tuesday.

“The people have the right to know the assets and financial obligations of their leaders and Robert Abela must stop acting like a bully who refuses to follow the rules and instead start behaving like a responsible leader and show greater transparency and accountability,” the PN said.

The statement comes a day after the Office of the Prime Minister refused yet another Freedom of Information request by the Times of Malta, to be granted access to the declarations. The Prime Minister had also been rebuked by the Standards Commissioner for hiding the declarations pertaining to 2023.

Ministers did submit their assets declarations with the Cabinet secretary but Abela has so far ignored calls for these to be published. The Prime Minister has given no plausible explanation as to why he decided to break with a decades-old tradition that ministers’ assets declarations are tabled in parliament for public scrutiny.

The PN on Tuesday accused Abela and his ministers of reneging on their duty to be accountable and transparent.

“The PN condemns this secrecy… Robert Abela and his government have abandoned all respect for transparency, accountability, and good governance, showing utter disregard for the Maltese people,” the Opposition party said, adding this causes “serious doubts about what Abela and his ministers have to hide”.

The PN said this state of affairs reinforces the notion that the government is willing to act against democratic principles and withhold information from the public to “protect itself”.

The publication of assets declarations are a necessary tool for scrutiny of ministers in any country prioritising the fight against corruption, conflicts of interest, and abuse of power.