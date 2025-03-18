Government signs shore-to-ship agreement with Carnival UK & P&O Cruises

Government has signed the first shore power agreement with Carnival UK & P&O Cruises.

The agreement means cruise ships will connect to the national grid while docked so they can switch off their engines. The initiative with Transport Malta, is said to improve air quality in the Grand Harbour.

Speaking at a press conference at Villa Bighi in Kalkara, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the agreement is not only in line with European Union regulations but is also a demonstration of leadership in sustainable maritime practices.

Abela further stated that investing in sustainability is both an ethical obligation and a competitive advantage.

Infrastructure minister Chris Bonett said that by connecting ships to clean, onshore electricity, surrounding communities’ quality of life improves.

Energy minister Miriam Dalli was also present for the event.

The agreement was signed by Carnival UK & P&O Cruises on behalf of Carnival Corporation & Plc, whose cruise lines frequently visit Malta. P&O Cruises home ports weekly in Valletta during the summer season

Additionally, the P&O Cruises ship Azura is currently undergoing a drydock refit in Malta, ensuring it will be equipped to connect to the newly implemented shore power systems.