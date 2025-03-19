Inmate contracts tuberculosis, prison says

A prisoner in the Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF) has been hospitalised after contracting tuberculosis.

In a statement, CCF said the prisoner was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment after developing symptoms and on Tuesday, the symptoms were confirmed to be tuberculosis (TB).

Tuberculosis, although preventable and curable, is an infectious lung disease that is transmittable through other infected patients. In 2023, 1.25 million people died from the disease, although vaccines have saved millions of lives since their rollout.

No details about the patient’s identity were given.

“It is important to note that upon entering the facility, the prisoner underwent all the required medical tests based on the advice of the Public Health Department,” CCF clarified.

The CCF added that it conducted a three-week contact tracing process and medical tests were carried out on 82 individuals, including both inmates and staff. All tested negative.

The prison said that the Correctional Services Agency (CSA) has taken and continues to take all necessary precautions. “The Correctional Services Agency’s priority is the health of its officers and individuals within the Corradino Correctional Facility. It will continue to carry out all necessary measures in coordination with health authorities and professionals,” the CCF concluded.