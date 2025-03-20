A third of Maltese residents are exposed to excessive noise

Almost a third of residents in Malta are exposed to disruptive noise close to home, the Wellbeing Index Project revealed.

According to the latest data from the National Statistics Office, 143,684 people reported living in noisy environments in 2023—an increase of 21,403 compared to the previous year.

Additionally, 161,708 individuals expressed concerns about pollution, up from 140,901 in 2022. Alarmingly, 67,703 residents reported feeling calm “only a little of the time, if ever.”

A particularly concerning finding was the rise in people experiencing “absolute misery,” which increased to 8,323 in 2023 from 5,398 in 2022.

Speaking in parliament on the International Day of Happiness, MFWS founder Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca highlighted the importance of integrating wellbeing into governance and policymaking. She highlighted that for too long, success has been measured solely by GDP growth, while neglecting the fundamental question of whether people are truly flourishing.

The figures show that foreign residents report higher life satisfaction than locals, while elderly citizens enjoy their free time but experience higher rates of loneliness. Single parents consistently report lower wellbeing levels, and although financial and personal relationship satisfaction improved in 2023, life and job satisfaction remained stagnant.

Despite ranking above the EU average in life satisfaction, Malta has slipped in global wellbeing rankings.

The Wellbeing INDEX Project, launched four years ago by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society (MFWS) and the University of Malta, aims to track and analyse key indicators of quality of life, moving beyond traditional economic metrics like GDP.

During the project’s findings, economist Marie Briguglio urged policymakers to prioritise the 14,854 individuals whose life satisfaction rates were low and the 85,820 people with moderate satisfaction levels. She stressed that inequalities in wellbeing must be addressed alongside inequalities in income.

Briguglio stressed the need to support vulnerable groups, including the unemployed, the materially deprived, the chronically ill, those in poor housing conditions, and single parents.