Momentum seeks clarifications over PM’s comments on human rights convention

Momentum is calling on Prime Minister Robert Abela to clarify his recent proposal on a human rights convention reform to the Council of Europe's Human Rights Convention.

“This is a very serious statement from Robert Abela, and he needs to explain exactly what changes he’s proposing,” Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola said in a press release on Sunday.

Abela made the remarks during a migration-focused meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, where he told European leaders that Malta would be pushing for human rights convention reform when it takes over the Council of Europe presidency in May.

The meeting, co-hosted by the Netherlands, Italy, and Denmark, brought together several EU leaders to discuss migration, with many pushing for stricter border controls and new ways to manage irregular migration.

MaltaToday reported on Sunday how the statement came like a bolt from the blue for many within government since the priorities Malta had announced for its presidency contained no such undertaking.

In February, Foreign Minister Ian Borg appeared in a joint press conference with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset to outline the issues Malta will be focussing on.

Momentum accused Abela over what they said was a right-wing populist statement which contradicts the values his Labour government should stand for.

Momentum also pointed to the ongoing migrant crisis in the Mediterranean, where people continue to lose their lives trying to reach Europe, arguing that Malta hasn’t done enough to uphold its human rights obligations.

Cassola stressed the need for transparency, calling on Abela to be open about his proposals.

The European Convention on Human Rights has been in place for over 75 years and is a key document protecting fundamental freedoms across Europe.