Malta celebrates 46 years of freedom

46 years ago, the last British forces left the island for good and Malta will today celebrate one of its five national holidays by holding the traditional regatta race in the Grand Harbour and a string of official activities in Birgu.

A marching Armed Forces of Malta band from Cospicua to the Freedom Day monument in Birgu, followed by the arrival of AFM commander Brigadier, Opposition leader Bernard Grech, Prime Minister Robert Abela and President of the Republic Myriam Spiteri Debono.

The country's leaders will then lay the wreaths in front of the Freedom Monument, marking the 35th anniversary of the closure of the British military base.

The most anticipated event of the today, the regatta race will be held at 12:30pm at the Grand Harbour. It is expected that a huge crowd of spectators and supporters will converge along the waterfront and the surrounding bastions to watch the races.

The regatta is a hotly contested affair with a number of teams vying for the much coveted aggregate Regatta Shield.

Over 200 oarsmen representing seven localities; Birżebbuġa, Cospicua, Kalkara, Marsa, Marsamxett, Senglea and Vittoriosa, are set to compete in today’s event.

The teams will participate in 10 races under two different categories using typical traditional Maltese boats like the ‘frejgatini’, ‘kajjikki’ and ‘dghajjes tal-pass and tal-midalji’.

For many, 31 March is just another public holiday however the feast is celebrated on the anniversary of the definite withdrawal of British troops and the Royal Navy from Malta in 1979.

After taking power in 1971, the Labour government led by Dom Mintoff, opened negotiations with the British government to amend the lease agreement.

In 1972, after nine months of negotiations with Britain, Mintoff finally signed an agreement extending for another seven years Britain's right to use Malta as a naval base.

Mintoff did not get the $72 million in annual rent he originally demanded, but he did get a handsome $36.4 million - about three times what Malta received before Mintoff started setting deadlines for British withdrawal.

On 31 March, 1979 the last British Forces left Malta which spelt the end of a permanent military presence in the islands. After gaining independence in 1964 and becoming a republic ten years later, on the departure of the British troops, Malta became independent de facto as well as de jure.