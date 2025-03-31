Labour condemns Bernard Grech no-show during Freedom Day official ceremony

Updated at 7:13pm with Opposition leader's spokesperson

The Labour Party has condemned Opposition leader Bernard Grech over what it claims was a “boycott” of Freedom Day celebrations.

“It is clear that Bernard Grech does not understand the importance of his constitutional role, and through his actions, he is pulling down his party with him,” the Labour Party said in a statement.

However, a spokesperson for the Opposition leader denied the boycott claims. "There is no boycott by the Leader of the Opposition as alleged by the Labour Party. Bernard Grech could not attend today due to another commitment, but the PN was represented by an MP who was present on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition, as happens whenever the Leader of the Opposition cannot make it to such events."

"So, three years ago, when Robert Abela himself did not attend the State celebrations of Freedom Day, was he boycotting the event? Politics should be about real arguments as to how we can improve the quality of life of all Maltese and not on such gimmicks," Grech's spokesperson added.

On Monday, Nationalist MP David Agius represented the Opposition during the official wreath-laying ceremony at the Freedom Day monument.

The PL described Grech's absence from the Freedom Day celebrations as "shameful", insisting it undermines the long-time practice whereby "successive Prime Ministers and Opposition leaders, together with the President of the Republic of Malta saluted Malta’s main historical achievements - including Independence and Freedom Day”.

Labour also slammed NET News’ reporting of the official ceremony, after they referred to the day as the “31 March feast” instead of Freedom Day.

“Bernard Grech’s shameful behaviour is symptomatic of someone who has publicly stated he is ashamed to be Maltese,” the PL said. “For only those who are ashamed of their nationality and their country's achievements boycott such historical events.”

But Grech's spokesperson called these claims "fake news". "It is also fake news that the PN or its media ignored or in any way censored the commemoration of today's national feast, and a look at the PN's socials would have put the Labour Party's mind at rest about this."

NET News did report about the national holiday without making reference to the word 'freedom' in its online rapportage.