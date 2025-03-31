[PHOTOS] Malta commemorates Freedom Day with wreath-laying ceremony

Nearly half a decade ago today, the British military closed shop in Malta as the foreign forces departed from the island on March 31, 1979, marking the occasion as Freedom Day.

On Monday, President Myriam Spiteri Debono, as the country’s head of state, led Freedom Day celebrations in Birgu.

At the Freedom Monument in Vittoriosa, Spiteri Debono participated in a wreath-laying ceremony alongside Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition MP David Agius while the Armed Forces of Malta band played the Freedom anthem.

The ceremony ended with the national anthem.