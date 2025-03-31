menu

[PHOTOS] Malta commemorates Freedom Day with wreath-laying ceremony

President, Prime Minister, and Opposition representative participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on the occasion of Freedom Day

karl_azzopardi
31 March 2025, 12:30pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Freedom Day monument in Birgu

Nearly half a decade ago today, the British military closed shop in Malta as the foreign forces departed from the island on March 31, 1979, marking the occasion as Freedom Day.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono

On Monday, President Myriam Spiteri Debono, as the country’s head of state, led Freedom Day celebrations in Birgu.

Prime Minister Robert Abela

At the Freedom Monument in Vittoriosa, Spiteri Debono participated in a wreath-laying ceremony alongside Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition MP David Agius while the Armed Forces of Malta band played the Freedom anthem.

Opposition MP David Agius

The ceremony ended with the national anthem.

