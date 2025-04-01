Carer’s grant beneficiaries will have pension safeguarded – PM

Parents receiving the Carer’s Grant will receive accredited social security contributions to safeguard future pension entitlements, the prime minister announced on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the Carer’s Grant scheme will be bolstered to include social security contributions.

Originally launched four years ago during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carer’s Grant provides financial support to parents who remain at home to care for their children with severe disabilities.

This scheme will now be strengthened to ensure that these parents receive accredited social security contributions, safeguarding their future pension entitlements. Their social security contributions will be considered paid.

The prime minister also announced that two-thirds of the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto has been implemented.

Abela was discussing the government’s budget for the year in parliament when he announced the measure.

He said the government has continued investing in social protection while other EU countries are adopting austerity policies.

Abela referred to a survey carried out among European youths, which showed that young people want their governments to invest in the environment or economy. Defence spending was third from last on the priority list, Abela pointed out.

He said economic growth and financial stability are vital for ensuring social protection, and the government has a duty to lower the tax burden of the general public.