Earthquake at Mellieħa rattles Malta

An earthquake with an epicentre at Mellieħa rattled Malta on Thursday night with shaking felt all across the islands.

The Seismic Monitoring & Research Group of the University of Malta recorded the earthquake at 11:57pm. The shaking lasted for a few seconds.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries were received by the police or the Civil Protection Department, a police spokesperson said.

This is ostensibly the first time in many years that an earthquake felt in Malta had an epicentre on the islands.

According to Italy's Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21km.