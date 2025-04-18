menu

Earthquake at Mellieħa rattles Malta

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook Malta just before midnight on Thursday night

kurt_sansone
18 April 2025, 12:12am
by Kurt Sansone
Screen shot of map showing earthquake location in red near Mellieha (Source: SMRG-UOM)
An earthquake with an epicentre at Mellieħa rattled Malta on Thursday night with shaking felt all across the islands.

The Seismic Monitoring & Research Group of the University of Malta recorded the earthquake at 11:57pm. The shaking lasted for a few seconds.

The earthquake as recorded by the University of Malta's seismograph at Qala
No immediate reports of damage or injuries were received by the police or the Civil Protection Department, a police spokesperson said. 

This is ostensibly the first time in many years that an earthquake felt in Malta had an epicentre on the islands.

According to Italy's Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21km.

