PHOTOS | When Pope Francis visited Malta

Pope Francis was announced dead at the age of 88 on Easter Monday.

In 2022, Malta welcomed the Holy Father for the islands' fourth Papal visit. Pope John Paul II, now saint, had come to Malta in 1990 and 2001, while pope emeritus Pope Benedict XVI visited in 2010.

He had been scheduled to come to Malta in 2021, but the visit had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had travelled to a number of places across Malta and Gozo, including religious sites like St Paul's Grotto.