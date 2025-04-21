menu

PHOTOS | When Pope Francis visited Malta

In 2022, Malta welcomed the Holy Father for the fourth Papal visit in the country’s history

karl_azzopardi
21 April 2025, 2:13pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Pope Francis waves to faithful in Gozo (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Pope Francis was announced dead at the age of 88 on Easter Monday.

In 2022, Malta welcomed the Holy Father for the islands' fourth Papal visit. Pope John Paul II, now saint, had come to Malta in 1990 and 2001, while pope emeritus Pope Benedict XVI visited in 2010.

Pope Francis lands in Malta (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
He had been scheduled to come to Malta in 2021, but the visit had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pope Francis delivers mass on the Floriana granaries (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
He had travelled to a number of places across Malta and Gozo, including religious sites like St Paul's Grotto.

Pope Francis (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
