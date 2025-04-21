BREAKING | Pope Francis dies aged 88

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, the Vatican has announced.

In a post on X, the Vatican said only the pontiff died at his residence at Casa Santa Marta.

Pope Francis recently faced significant health challenges, including a severe case of double pneumonia that necessitated a five-week hospitalisation in Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

Despite the gravity of his condition, which required intensive respiratory therapy and high-flow oxygen, the pontiff made a notable public appearance on Easter Sunday. Although he delegated the Easter Mass to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, Francis delighted the faithful by touring St Peter’s Square in the popemobile, offering blessings and greetings.

His voice, still strained, showed improvement as he delivered a brief Easter message and apostolic blessing from the loggia balcony.

Pope Francis, first Jesuit pontiff

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was elected the 266th pope on 13 March 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Known for his humility, progressive stance on social issues, and focus on the poor and marginalised, Francis sought to reshape the church’s image in a rapidly changing world.

Throughout his papacy, he championed interfaith dialogue, environmental responsibility, and a more inclusive approach to doctrine, often sparking both admiration and controversy.

His leadership was marked by a commitment to simplicity, mercy, and a vision of the Church as a field hospital for the wounded.

Pope Francis visited Malta for a two-day visit in April 2022.

Tributes pour in

Following announcement on the pontiff’s demise, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he was a pope who sought to bring peace and protect the vulnerable.

“The social themes he brought to the forefront, along with the reforms he carried out within the Catholic Church, mark an important pontificate for this Pope—one whom our country was also fortunate to welcome,” Abela said in a Facebook post. “It was a wonderful occasion for our people, who gave him a warm welcome wherever he visited, a humble Pope who upheld an important value: that of empathy.”

European Parliament President and Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola said his “contagious smile” captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe.

“‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice,” she said on Twitter.

In a press release, President Myriam Spiteri Debono said Pope Francis will be remembered for his humility, the particular attention he gave throughout his pontificate to the poor and the marginalised, as well as his ongoing efforts for peace and reconciliation among peoples.

Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia said he will be remembered as a global spiritual leader whose life was marked by humility, compassion, and a tireless commitment to justice, peace, and the dignity of all people.

“His voice resonated far beyond the Catholic world, offering hope and moral clarity in turbulent times,” he said.