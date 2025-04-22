Francis Zammit Dimech to be laid to rest on Thursday

Former Nationalist MP, MEP and Secretary General Francis Zammit Dimech will be laid to rest on Thursday 24 April at 2pm.

The PN said the celebration of his life will be held at the church dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Balluta.

Francis Zammit Dimech passed away on Monday at the age of 70. During his career, he occupied a number of governmental portfolios including the transport, environment, infrastructure, and tourism portfolios.

He also served as an MEP between 2017 and 2019. Zammit Dimech was then appointed Secretary General of the PN between 2020 and 2021, where he also served as chairman of the party’s media wing, Media Link Communications.

At the time of his death, Zammit Dimech served as Acting President of Malta.

The PN’s Dar Ċentrali will be open to the public for those who wish to pay their respects to Francis Zammit Dimech by writing a message in the book of condolences prepared for the occasion.

The PN Headquarters may be visited today, Tuesday between 12pm and 8pm, and tomorrow, Wednesday, between 9am and 8pm.

The leadership of the party has been in contact with the family and those closest to Francis Zammit Dimech in order to make the necessary arrangements for the organisation of the final farewell.

At the end of the celebration of his life, the cortege will also pass in front of the Dar Ċentrali.