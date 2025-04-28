PN promises to terminate 'tainted' Electrogas contract, urges publication of 17 Black inquiry

The Nationalist Party has stated that if elected, it will terminate the Electrogas contract in light of recent revelations from a magisterial inquiry into the deal.

On Monday, the Times revealed details from the magisterial inquiry into 17 Black which found that former Maltese officials Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi engaged in corrupt dealings tied to government energy contracts, particularly the €450 million deal awarded to the Electrogas consortium.

The inquiry concluded they conspired to profit through elaborate money laundering schemes using Panama and UAE structures, with plans to do so stretching back to 2012, months before the PL was elected to government.

The inquiry also found that Schembri and Mizzi’s initial attempts to open bank accounts for the Panama companies were thwarted after the 2016 Panama Papers leak by Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The inquiry concluded that the tender process was manipulated to ensure Electrogas’s victory, and continued to show suspicious practices even after the contract was awarded.

Following the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry earlier this year, charges were recommended against Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Yorgen Fenech, Paul Apap Bologna, and Mario Pullicino. All deny the charges against them.

Reacting to the news, the PN noted that the report confirms that the Electrogas contract was tainted with bribery, calling it, "yet another corrupt deal involving money laundering, benefiting individuals in the Labour government."

The PN repeated its call for the 17 Black inquiry to be published immediately.

"The PN will continue to pursue this case in the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee," concluding that should it be elected to government, it will terminate the contract.