Maltese parliament stands in silence in memory of Pope Francis

Parliament on Monday paid tribute to the late Pope Francis by holding a minute’s silence.

Paying tribute to the Pope Francis, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg described him as a compassionate man who led the Church during “troubling times”.

“He was an instrument of peace, and loved by everyone,” Borg told the House.

Borg also praised the late Pope for putting social issues such as LGBTIQ+ and workers’ rights on the global agenda.

He also spoke of the Pope’s visit to Malta in 2022, pointing out he had wanted to extend his stay to ensure he visited Gozo.

“Pope Francis was not only a religious leader, but an extraordinary one during troubling times for the world,” he said.

‘A Pope who loved peace, but worked for it’ – Opposition leader

Joining government in expressing his condolences, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the fact the pope was a Jesuit, but chose the name Francis showed his characted from the get-go.

“He wanted a simple Church which is close to minorities, the poor and the forgotten,” Grech told MPs. “He didn’t speak in sermons, but spoke through his actions.”

Grech also said Pope Francis not only loved peace, but worked for it.

“Even after his death, he managed to bring together one of the biggest congregations of world leaders,” he said, referring to his funeral last weekend.

The Nationalist leader also pointed put the Pope’s clear message in favour of the environment.

In line with parliamentary practice, Monday’s plenary session was cut short out of respect for the Pope’s death. Parliamentary sessions will be held as normal from Tuesday.