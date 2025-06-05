LIVE | Maksar gang found guilty of supplying bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia

🔴 LIVE

Jurors have decided their verdict on the trial against the Maksar brothers and their associates, who are accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.

Jurors settled the verdict less than 24 hours into deliberations.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella have been found guilty of supplying the explosive device that killed Caruana Galizia outside her home in Bidnija. Adrian Agius is guilty of commissioning the murder of Carmel Chircop, reportedly over unresolved financial disputes. George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella are guilty of murdering Carmel Chircop.

The prosecution's case was built largely on the testimony of Vincent Muscat, known as "il-Koħħu", a self-confessed hitman who struck a deal with the state in 2021. Muscat, in return for a reduced sentence and presidential pardon, provided detailed testimony that tied the accused to both crimes.

The defense mounted an aggressive challenge against the validity of Muscat’s presidential pardon, arguing it was politically motivated and unjustly prejudiced the case.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family

