menu

Malta celebrates Sette Giugno

Malta marks Sette Giugno anniversary, honouring the memory of the four men killed during protests in 1919

karl_azzopardi
7 June 2025, 11:19am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
President Myriam Spiteri Debono during this morning's wreath-laying ceremony
President Myriam Spiteri Debono during this morning's wreath-laying ceremony

Malta on Saturday marked the anniversary of Sette Giugno, honouring the memory of the four men killed during protests in 1919.

The protests are regarded a pivotal moment in the country’s journey toward self-governance and democratic reform.

Wreath-laying ceremonies were held in Valletta, attended by the president and other dignitaries. The national holiday, observed annually on 7 June, commemorates the deadly uprising that erupted in response to social hardship, food price inflation, and political frustration in the years following World War I.

Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia and Deputy Speaker David Agius
Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia and Deputy Speaker David Agius

The unrest reached its climax when British troops opened fire on unarmed demonstrators in Valletta, killing Manwel Attard, Wenzu Dyer, Karistu Chetcuti and Karmenu Abela. Their deaths marked a turning point in the Maltese struggle for civil liberties and constitutional development.

Sette Giugno monument in Valletta
Sette Giugno monument in Valletta

The protests of 1919 were fuelled by widespread poverty, food shortages, and resentment toward British colonial rule. Maltese nationalists were demanding greater autonomy and respect for their language and culture. The violent suppression of the protests shocked the public and intensified calls for reform.

In the years that followed, the British authorities introduced a new constitution granting Malta limited self-government, which eventually led to the country’s independence.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.