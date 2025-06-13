Driving test failure rate worsens in 2024

More than half of driving test candidates in 2024 did not pass, as the failure rate worsened when compared to 2023, figures tabled in parliament show.

From the 19,488 people who took the driving test last year, 10,598 did not pass. The failure rate equated to 54%, a three-point increase over 2023.

The information was tabled by Transport Minister Chris Bonett in response to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

The figures show that from the 8,890 who did pass the test in 2024, 55% did so on their first attempt, while 26% passed on their second attempt. There were 12% and 7%, who passed the driving test on their third and fourth attempts respectively.

Another parliamentary reply from November last year, showed that 16,601 took the driving test in 2023 and 8,464 did not pass. The failure rate in 2023 stood at 51%.

Of the 8,137 who did pass the test in 2023, 66% did so on their first attempt, 23% on their second attempt, 8% on their third attempt and 4% on their fourth attempt or more.