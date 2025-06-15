BCA says Paceville demolition works to render site safe continuing today

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said that works to remove debris and danger from a Paceville site where a building collapsed last week are continuing today.

“This work goes hand in hand with what was done in recent days, that is to remove any danger in the surrounding area,” the authority said on Sunday morning.

“The BCA is closely following developments on the site, in coordination with the police, CPD, OHSA, the Accident Emergency Unit at Mater Dei, Transport Malta and LESA,” the BCA added.

A block of flats adjacent to a construction site collapsed last week and a second block had to be demolished after showing signs of structural failure. In both cases, residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the collapse.

The BCA emergency helpline dedicated to those affected by the disaster is 99097867.