Appeal for information after cats found mutilated in Sliema

Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said has condemned what she called “a needless cruel act” in the wake of a number of cats killed in Sliema.

In a Facebook post on Malta Pet Adoption Group, one member appealed to residents to check CCTV footage after five cats were found dead and mutilated.

Group member Debbie Calamatta stated that cats were attacked and killed in the area of St. Alfons Street, Our Saviour Street, and St Charles Street.

She described how one of the cats had part of its tongue missing and is being cared for, while another was found dead with part of its tail cut off. “The attackers didn’t finish the job so they came back,” she said.

Calamatta further explained that one night, a neighbour heard cat screams and saw “Asian boys” who ran away.

She explained that a police report was filed and urged the public to come forward with any information on the abuse.

Speaking on the matter, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said stated that she was deeply saddened by the abuse, and appealed anyone with information to speak up.