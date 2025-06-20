Warning issued over contaminated products, undeclared ingredients

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning against three products on the local market over bacteria contamination and undeclared ingredients.

The first product, a sandwich containing shrimp, cocktail sauce, and vegetables from the Tre Mulini brand must not be consumed due to high levels of Clostridium. The lots affected are 000128; 134378; 000150; 000157; 000129; 135798; 000156.

Clostridium is a type of bacteria that grows without oxygen and can survive harsh conditions, and while some are helpful, others can cause serious illnesses like botulism, tetanus, and food poisoning.

The second product is the Mozart chocolate liquor, which must not be consumed by lactose intolerant, in view that it contains milk despite it not being declared on the label. In this case, all lots are affected.

Meanwhile, MyProtein's double chocolate and caramel Gooey Filled Cookies were found to contain wheat despite it not being shown on the label.

The directorate stressed that the product must not be consumed by persons who are allergic or intolerant to wheat.

For further information, the public can contact the Environmental Health Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or by email on [email protected].